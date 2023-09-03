Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan's rakhi prank on Jiya Shankar leaves fans in splits

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar

Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale took place on August 24. However, fans are still curious to know what follows for their favourite contestants after the show. From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar, social media is swamped with trends around the contestants. Recently, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insan, and Ved actor Jiya Shankar hit the headlines as they are all set to feature together in a music video.

In another incident, Fukra Insan pulled off a prank on Jiya that has left their fandom in splits. Malhan, in his recent video, did a rakhi prank on the actor during their shoot in Chandigarh and her expressions are now viral. Pictures of the same are doing rounds on the internet wherein Abhishek can be seen flashing a rakhi at Jiya. In another series of pictures, Abhishek can be seen gifting Jiya a box of chocolates.

Take a look:

Soon after the pictures went viral, fans reacted to the same. One fan wrote, "It was fun watching them. But usse zyada to Abhi/sha wale funny hai, they literally don't know ki PRANK kisko kehte hai." Another fan wrote, "Jio ka badla." Yet another fan wrote, "Poora badla le liya jio cinema ki post ka."

Check out Twitter reactions here:

Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar to come together for music video

Fondly known as Abhiya, the duo will feature together in a music video under a big music banner. The BTS pictures of their shooting went viral a few days back. Abhishek and Jiya developed an amiable bond inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 and often hit headlines for their banter during tasks.

Meanwhile, Manisha Rani is all set to collaborate with singer Tony Kakkar. The duo on Saturday announced their new music video Jamna Paar on social media. The song is slated for release on September 6.

