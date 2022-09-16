Thank God courts trouble for ridiculing 'Hindu beliefs', know controversy over Ajay Devgn-Sidharth starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGN Thank God stars Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra

Thank God starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra has landed in trouble after the movie trailer was released recently. The Hindu Janjagruti Samiti (HJJS) has said that the upcoming film must be banned as it allegedly ridicules Hindu beliefs connected to Chitragupta and Yamraj. The Bollywood comedy-drama is directed by Indra Kumar and will release on October 25.

Allegations against Thank God movie

As per the allegations made by the HJJS, Thank God shows Chitragupta, the account keeper of a person's merits and demerits while alive, and Yamraj, who takes away the soul of a dead person, in modern suits and the dialogues they mouth in the film are comical. HJJS national spokesperson Ramesh Shinde alleged in a press statement on Friday. Shinde said the HJJS' observations are based on the trailer and the film may have more such objectionable scenes and dialogues.

Lawyer moves court against Thank God

A case was earlier filed against Thank God director Indra Kumar, actors Ajay Devgn and Siddhartha Malhotra, in a Jaunpur court by lawyer Himanshu Srivastava. According to the petitioner, the film's trailer which has been released mocks at religion and has hurt religious sentiments. In his petition, Srivastava said that Ajay Devgn, wearing a suit, is seen playing Chitragupta and in one of the scene he is seen cracking jokes and using objectionable language.

"Chitragupta is regarded as the Lord of Karma and keeps a record of a man's good and bad deeds. Such depiction of Gods can create an unpleasant situation since it hurts religious sentiments," the petition said.

Thank God movie details

In Thank God trailer, Sidharth's character gets into a car crash and then steps into the game of life hosted by Chitragupt, essayed by Ajay Devgn, who counts all his weaknesses, which eventually decides his fate to go to either hell or heaven. The trailer also features Nora Fatehi, who plays an "apsara", to check "vasana" or "lust" in Sidharth. The Manike song featuring Sidharth and Nora has been released recently.

(With inputs from news agencies)

