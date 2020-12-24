Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta thanks fans for showering prayers for father's recovery

Thursday, December 24, 2020
     
Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh was admitted to a hospital. A picture of the late actor's father in a hospital bed went viral on the internet. Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter and shared the news of her father's recovery on Thursday. She informed that the operation went successful and KK Singh is recovering. Shweta also thanked all the well-wishers for pouring in blessings for her father's health and wellbeing.

New Delhi Published on: December 24, 2020 13:01 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta thanks fans for showering prayers for her father's recovery
Shweta tweeted, "I would like to thank everyone who prayed for Dad, the operation was successful and he is feeling better now. Keep him in your prayers for a speedy recovery."

As per reports, Sushant's father was hospitalized due to heart issues in Faridabad, Haryana. A photo was originally shared by Twitter user @soumyadipta with a caption reading, "Sushant's father is the main complainant in the FIR registered in Patna, the document on which the CBI inquest is based." The picture, however, shows him smiling while his daughters stand next to him. 

Shweta tweeted, "I would like to thank everyone who prayed for Dad, the operation was successful and he is feeling better now. Keep him in your prayers for a speedy recovery."

As per reports, Sushant's father was hospitalized due to heart issues in Faridabad, Haryana. A photo was originally shared by Twitter user @soumyadipta with a caption reading, "Sushant's father is the main complainant in the FIR registered in Patna, the document on which the CBI inquest is based." The picture, however, shows him smiling while his daughters stand next to him. 

As soon as the fans came to know about the same, they started pouring in 'get well soon' wishes, and prayed for his speedy recovery. Check out:

For the unversed, the actor was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 this year. December 14 marked six months since his death. The case was earlier reported suicide but later it got transferred from the Mumbai Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau were also involved and brought various angles to light including the Bollywood drug probe. No official statement has been given by the central agencies yet.

Meanwhile, Sushant-starrer "Chhichhore" has been included as part of three mainstream films at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be held from January 16 to 24. This was announced by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

