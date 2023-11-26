Shah Rukh Khan among other Bollywood celebs attends event honouring unsung heroes of 26/11

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan

Even today, remembering the incident when Hotel Taj was attacked and the terrorists shook the entire country, the blood of every Indian boiled and the eyes became moist. Today is the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The horror of this incident is fresh in the memories of each and every Mumbaikar. Apart from the Twin Towers attack in New York, such a major security breach as the Mumbai attack has not happened anywhere in the world. An event was organized at the Gateway of India today to pay tribute to the martyrs and unsung heroes who lost their lives in this incident, in which Bollywood's King Shahrukh Khan also participated.

Divyaj Foundation along with Amrita Fadnavis organized the Global Peace Award at the Gateway of India. In which tribute was paid to the unsung heroes of 26/11. Shahrukh Khan and other celebs were present on this occasion. Shahrukh Khan, who arrived at the event, was seen in a black suit.

Speaking about the programme, Amrita Fadnavis had earlier said in a statement, "The Global Peace Honors is our way of acknowledging the selflessness and bravery of those who stood strong for peace as well as the resilience of Mumbai that has helped us Put together."

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists infiltrated into South Mumbai by sea and carried out attacks at several locations in the city. 166 people lost their lives and more than 300 were injured in the attack by Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

