'I'm coming to support you': Abdu Rozik comes out in support of Bigg Boss 17 contestant Khanzaadi

Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of November 25 was full of drama, fun, and emotional moments. One of the sections which grabbed the attention of viewers was when Khanzaadi faced criticism from the host Salman Khan. After this, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi went emotional and she even requested Bigg Boss to leave the house. Later, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik took to his Instagram handle to extend his support to Khanzaadi and wrote, ''Stay Strong Khanzaadi. I'm coming to support you.''

Soon after this, Bigg Boss fans started speculating his return to the BB House in the current season. Abdu Rozik was one of the most popular contestants of the previous season.

The official Instagram handle of Khanzaadi also reshared Abdu's post in Stories section.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Abdu Rozik's latest Instagram Stories

When Salman Khan criticised Khanzaadi

Every weekend Salman tells the housemates about their behaviour and mistakes. In this connection, in Saturday's episode, he reprimanded Khanzaadi for her actions. When Salman, in his 'dominant' style, started telling Khanzaadi her mistakes, she became emotional and started crying. Salman also reprimanded Khanzaadi for continuously threatening to leave the BB House and asked her to leave.

Khanzaadi even received some medical help in Saturday's episode and she was seen narrating her problems to a doctor.

It cannot be denied that Khanzaadi can get a direct advantage of Abdu's fan following and she can emerge as a strong contestant in the future.

Meanwhile, Jigna Vora became the latest contestants to get eliminated in Bigg Boss 17.

