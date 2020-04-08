Ranveer Singh crashes Boman Irani's Insta live, comments 'Main biwi ki help kar raha hoon'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are leaving their fans gushing over their cuteness amid lockdown.

Ranveer and Deepika have been lately sending the internet into a meltdown with their quarantine moments. Besides working out together, they are cooking for each other during the lockdown period and their fans can't stop gushing over their cuteness. Ranveer and Deepika are doing household chores together and the actor confessed the same during an Instagram live session.

Ranveer crashed Boman Irani and Johnny Lever's Insta live and dropped an adorable comment. While the actors were enaged in the session on social media,Ranveer jumped in and commented, “Main biwi ki help kar raha hoon Johnny Sir.” Soon, the screengrab of his comment were shared by his fanclubs all over the social media. It is however unknown what triggered Ranveer's comment.

On a related note, Boman and Johnny were conducting the Insta session for Humour and Humanity.

For the unversed, Ranveer and Boman will be seen together in two upcoming films. The first one is Kabir Khan's sports drama 83, and the second one is a comedy titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Boman will play Ranveer’s onscreen father in the latter. Praising Ranveer, Boman told The Times of India: “It feels great to work with Ranveer. He has too much of extra energy, which he could share with me. So, he gave me an ‘upliftment’ of energy! I am so happy that I did that film.”

Recently, Deepika in her latest interview revealed annoys her husband the most. In an interview with Film Companion, Deepika said she has a habit of doing things around the house as she cannot sit idle. “My mother always says it, Ranveer keeps saying it, ‘Can you sit in one place? Can you not have to do something all the time?’ And I don’t know. I am always up to something, my mind is always occupied. He calls it ‘phat-phat’ and then he complains on the family group,” she said.

Ranveer and Deepika also made donation to the PM Cares Fund to help combat the coronavirus. “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND, and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind,” the duo wrote on social media.