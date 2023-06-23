Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TRENDS RAM CHARAN Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela are all smiles as they pose with their baby girl for first time| WATCH

South Indian star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, after 11 years of marriage on June 20. The star couple on Friday made their very first public appearance with her baby girl and were seen all smiles while leaving the hospital. It should be noted that Upasana got admitted to Apollo Hospital on June 19.

While Ram Charan was seen sporting a white shirt and blue denim, Upasana opted for a floral maxi dress. The baby girl was seen wrapped in a white swaddle as fans showered rose petals on the trio. Ram Charan's mother Surekha was also seen with them outside the hospital building.

Check out the pictures here:

Addressing the media, the actor thanked his well-wishers and millions of his fans for blessing his child. He further thanked the hospital authority for their service. "We are so lucky. Upasana and the baby, there are no complications. They are doing very, very well," he said.

Watch the video here:

On June 20, Chiranjeevi visited his granddaughter at the hospital. Expressing his happiness with the reporters, the megastar said, "Today at 1.49 AM, Ram Charan and Upasana gave birth to a baby girl. Our family is extremely happy. We have been seeking for many years now that they should become parents and put a baby in our hands. By the grace of god and the blessings of all, it has come true. We consider it very special that the baby is born on Tuesday, which is auspicious day for praying to Lord Anjaneya."

Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, after dating each other for years. The good friends fell head over heels in love with each other during their college days. With the blessings of their parents, the couple decided to take their relationship forward and get married.

