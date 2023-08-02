Rajat Sharma reveals Nitin Desai created Aap Ki Adalat's iconic set, pays tribute to famous art director

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma and art director Nitin Desai

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Wednesday took to his social media accounts to pay tribute to the late art director Nitin Desai, who died by suicide on August 2. He was 58. Senior journalist Rajat Sharma shared a video where he mentioned Nitin's connection with India's most popular news show 'Aap Ki Adalat'. In the video, he shared how after launching the India TV channel, he decided to create a dedicated set for the famous show, for which he contacted Nitin Desai.

In the video, India TV chairman Rajat Sharma shared how happy Nitin Desai was in creating the set for 'Aap Ki Adalat', as he was also a big fan of the show. ''The whole set of the show was fabricated in Nitin Desai's studio and was transported to Delhi. From fitting to giving the final touches to the set, Nitin was here with us for so many days in this studio. Today, Nitin Desai is no more but the set he created for the show will always remind me of him,'' the senior journalist said in the video.

About Nitin Desai

He was a known art director, production designer, and film and TV producer. He has worked with popular filmmakers including Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He is also a recipient of the National Film Award for Best Art Direction four times and Filmfare Best Art Direction Award three times. His ND Studios in Karjat, Navi Mumbai has also hosted the reality show Bigg Boss.

