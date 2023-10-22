Katrina Kaif exudes elegance in red saree, attends Kalyanaraman family's Navratri puja | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katrina Kaif

The Kalyanaraman family hosted a Navratri bash at their residence recently, which was attended by several stars. The Kalyanaraman family are the owners of the popular Kalyan Jewellers brand. They host a star-studded Navratri puja every year, which is attended by several celebs.But what caught fans' attention was Katrina Kaif gracing the ceremony and looked stunning. The actress was seen wearing a red saree with flower designs on it. She completed her look with earrings, a natural make-up look and golden heels.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Barbie doll". Another wrote, "Mesmerising Katrina". "She's so damn gorgeous", commented the third user.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff. She will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. Recently, the makers of Tiger 3 released the teaser of the first song titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. The song features Tiger and Zoya dancing in exotic locations. As soon as the song teaser was unveiled on major social media platforms by Yash Raj Films, fans started flooding the comment section and praised the duo. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise and fifth in the YRF's Spy Universe. It is also reported that the film is set after the events of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War and Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan.

Katrina Kaif also has another upcoming thriller film titled Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan, who co-wrote the film with Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti and Anukriti Pandey.

