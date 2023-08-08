Karachi to Noida: Film producer Amit Jani to make a film on Seema Haider and Sachin's love story

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Seema Haider and Sachin Meena with their kids

If you are an avid social media user, you must have come across the across borders love story of Seema Haider and Sachin. The duo met through an online game and fell in love with each other. While a section of social media users have started a meme fest, several people find their love story inspiring. In the episode, film producer Amit Jani is all set to make a film on Seema Haider and Sachin. Jani has already titled the film, Karachi to Noida.

The film will be backed by Jani Firefox Film Production and the title track of the film will be out next week, producer Amit Jani confirmed to India TV. In a video message, he gave a befitting reply to the threats he has been receiving over his few films that are set to go on floors. Further, Jani also accused the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and said he will continue to work for the welfare of Hinduism.

The film producer also opened up about his films on the Kanhaiya murder case that took place in Udaipur titled A Tailor Murder. He is also making a film about Anju's life titled Mera Abdul Aisa Nahi Hai. Apart from these, Jani is also working on a web series Moblynching based on the killing of saints in Palghar.

Talking about the film on Seema Haider and Sachin, Jani said he offered a role to Haider in the film following which he received threats.

