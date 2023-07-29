Jay Park & Aespa’s NingNing live performance makes netizens excited | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jay Park & Aespa’s NingNing surprise collaboration

Jay Park and K-Pop girl group Aespa’s NingNing have teamed up for a surprise collaboration project for the latest season of the WeTv performance competition, The Next 2023.

Jay Park will be appearing on the program as a regular mentor, while NingNing has been invited as a special guest mentor. As a result, the two K-Pop idols have decided to show their performing talents with a collaboration track titled WYA. NingNing slayed, delivering flawless vocals. She also perfected the light dance moves. Needless to say, the performance soon went viral, with many netizens going wild over the pair. The pair also provided fans with fun chemistry on the stage as well.

This isn’t the first time that two have paired up. They actually grooved to Candy for a dance challenge earlier in 2023.

For the unversed, Aespa is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The group consists of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and NingNing. They popularised the metaverse concept and hyper-pop music in K-Pop. Aespa made its debut in November 2020 with the single Black Mamba. The song’s music video achieved the highest number of views for a K-pop group’s debut in 24 hours.

Aespa has now become the fastest K-pop artist to land two albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, having achieved the feat less than three years after their debut and only the third overall, following TWICE and BLACKPINK.

Before MY WORLD, Aespa first entered the top 10 of the Billboard 200 with their 2022 album Girls, which debuted at No.3 on the chart last year.

Whereas Jay Park is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, and entrepreneur based in South Korea. Park has been credited as one of the main figures responsible for the increased commercial acceptance and mainstream popularisation of K-hip hop in South Korea.

Also read: K-Pop girl group Aespa creates history in Billboard 200; charts 2 albums in Top 10

Latest Entertainment News