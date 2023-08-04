EXO’s D.O faces backlash for THIS reason, netizens angry reactions on Twitter

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM EXO’s D.O faces backlash from netizens

EXO member D.O. is facing backlash from the netizens after a clip of him smoking indoors went viral. An online post titled Do Kyun Soo (D.O) is alleged to have smoked inside a music show dressing room and soon the video went viral on social media. In the post, another EXO member Baekhyun is seen practicing inside a dressing room of a music show. Although the clip seemed normal, netizens, the eagle-eyed they are, soon caught up and noticed in the background where D.O. seem to be exhaling smoke out of his nose.

In South Korea, smoking indoors is taboo and with this aspect, netizens are disappointed with his smoking not only that but also harmful for members from second-hand smoke.

Meanwhile, EXO’s D.O. was recently seen in The Moon. The film tells the story of an astronaut left alone in space and another man on Earth who is desperately trying to save him. D.O. played the role of astronaut Hwang Sun Woo, a molecular physics major and former Underwater Demolition Team soldier who joins Korea’s first manned spacecraft as the youngest member.

EXO recently made their highly anticipated return with their seventh full-length album EXIST, which marked their first comeback in over two years. Within hours of its release, EXIST became EXO’s first album ever to surpass 1 million first-week sales and it achieved the feat in just one day.

For the unversed, EXO consists of nine members: Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun. The K-Pop group was formed by their agency, SM Entertainment in 2011. They made their debut in 2012.

