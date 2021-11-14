Cheating case filed against Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra and others for Rs 1.51 crore; FIR lodged

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Cheating case filed against Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra and others for Rs 1.51 crore

A Mumbai-based businessman has lodged a cheating case against Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra and some other persons for allegedly duping him of Rs 1.51 crore, a police official said on Sunday (November 14). The FIR was registered at Bandra police station based on a complaint by businessman Nitin Barai. The complainant alleged that in July 2014, Kaashif Khan, the director of SFL Fitness company, along with Shetty, Kundra and others asked him to invest Rs 1.51 crore into the enterprise to earn a profit.

The complainant claimed he was assured that the SFL Fitness company will provide him a franchise and open a gym and spa at Hadapsar and Koregaon in neighbouring Pune, but it did not materialise, as per the FIR.

Later, when the complainant sought his money back, he was allegedly threatened, the police official said quoting the complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Bandra police registered the FIR under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), he said, adding that an investigation into the case was underway.

This is another case against Raj Kundra, who was jailed in a pornography racket earlier this year. He is currently out on bail. Raj was granted bail by a Mumbai Court in the aforementioned case on a surety of Rs 50,000. The Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch had submitted a 1500-page supplementary charge sheet before Esplanade Court in connection with the pornography case against Raj. Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

(With Inputs from PTI)