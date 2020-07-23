Bollywood and TV celebrities to be questioned by Mumbai Police in 'fake social media followers' scam

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood and TV celebrities to be questioned by Mumbai Police

More than 100 celebrities from Bollywood and TV are on Mumbai Police's radar regarding 'fake social media followers' scam. Many actors with huge followers base on Instagram will be summoned by Mumbai Police for interrogation. Mumbai crime branch will record statements of these stars in the matter of increasing the likes and followers through fake profiles on social media. The statement of 22 celebrities has already been recorded so far.

These celebrities are said to have increased their presence on social media like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and other platforms by paying for the increased number of likes and followers. According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, there is an international racket that serves the stars with a fixed slip. Some of the film's stars directly contacted the fake likes and followers' companies, while the PR team of some stars carried out this task.

The case has come into the limelight after singer Bhumi Trivedi complained about it to Mumbai Police. The singer came across a fake profile of her name on Instagram where the person would chat with people and then use the screenshots to increase the followers.

The price for every like and follower is also fixed. The followers are increased according to the celebrities. Police have also arrested two people involved in this racket and have claimed that more arrests are in line. Crime Branch has claimed that they have identified more people involved in the racket and will arrest them in the coming days.

Bhumi Trivedi also took to her verified Instagram account to thank the POlice for their quick action. She wrote, "Gratitude and endless acknowledgment,

@cpmumbaipolice @MumbaiPolice @officeofUT @officeofAUT, @AnilDeshmukhNCP for taking strict and prompt action against the menace of fraud activities prevailing over social media by misguiding , misleading social media platform account holders & users by misusing my name embroiling me. Thank You Sachin Vaze sir and his team for willingly helping me even in the time of Pandemic, looking into the matter and solving the stress. Kudos to The Brave men."

