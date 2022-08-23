Author Nilakshi Garg is ready with two short films - I Need Space and Chai Patti

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AUTHORNILAKSHIGARG Author Nilakshi Garg is ready with two short films

Young Indian author Nilakshi Garg, who rose to fame with her debut novel Mirage, is all set to step into film writing and production. She has recently written dialogue and screen play for two short films “I Need Space” and “Chai Patti”. Bith the films have been directed by film director Varun Garg. These films have been produced under the banner of Mantram Films.

Giving information about these short films, Nilakshi said, "The story of 'I Need Space' is about a young couple Ayesha and Akshay. Ayesha herself is a celebrated writer, but she wants to get separated from her husband despite his good career. The short film depicts this conflict between husband and wife. While 'Chai Patti' is the story of two women from different backgrounds, Maya and Aditi. It shows the journey of both of them".

Nilakshi is influenced by Shyam Benegal, Aparna Sen and Mira Nair in the field of filmmaking and looks up to them as her role models. She has also written dialogues and screenplay for a short film named ‘The Second Marriage’. It has reached close to 2 million views on YouTube.

Nilakshi Garg has been an award winning author before venturing into the field of filmmaking and writing. Her first novel 'Mirage' hit the market in 2020 and it created quite a buzz. Mirage talks about the mental health issues of a woman entrepreneur who falls head over heels for a guy loved by his family.

After this, her poetry collection 'Twenty Eight Plus One' was published in 2022 which was also highly appreciated. If that’s not all, Nilakshi Garg has also been recognized with the Best Romance Author of the Year 2022 award by the Indian Glory Awards in April 2022. This award ceremony was held virtually and hosted by Kiteskraft Productions.

