Bail plea of Aryan Khan and others rejected by court in Mumbai drug case

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail was denied on Friday. A Mumbai magistrate's court on Thursday had sent the 23-year-old, besides seven others accused to 14 days of judicial custody. Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had filed a bail plea.

New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2021 17:13 IST
Court rejected Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's bail. The star kid was arrested on October 3 in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. On Thursday (October 7), a Mumbai magistrate's court sent Aryan Khan, besides seven others accused to 14 days of judicial custody. Post which, Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde filed a bail plea. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar had also transferred the case for further hearing to the Special NDPS Court.

NCB conducted RT-PCR test of all eight accused including Aryan Khan on Thursday night. Post which, they were produced before the court on Friday at 12 pm.

Meanwhile, creating a huge sensation, the NCB sleuths had raided a rave party on the luxury ship Cordelia Cruise on October 2 and detained Aryan and seven others.

Later, the following day, they were formally arrested and produced before ACMM Nerlikar on Sunday who sent them to a day's custody, which was extended till October 7.

