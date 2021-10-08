Bail plea of Aryan Khan and others rejected by court in Mumbai drug case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@___ARYAN___ Mumbai Drug Bust: Aryan Khan granted bail

Court rejected Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's bail. The star kid was arrested on October 3 in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. On Thursday (October 7), a Mumbai magistrate's court sent Aryan Khan, besides seven others accused to 14 days of judicial custody. Post which, Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde filed a bail plea. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar had also transferred the case for further hearing to the Special NDPS Court.

NCB conducted RT-PCR test of all eight accused including Aryan Khan on Thursday night. Post which, they were produced before the court on Friday at 12 pm.

Meanwhile, creating a huge sensation, the NCB sleuths had raided a rave party on the luxury ship Cordelia Cruise on October 2 and detained Aryan and seven others.

Later, the following day, they were formally arrested and produced before ACMM Nerlikar on Sunday who sent them to a day's custody, which was extended till October 7.

