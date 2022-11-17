Thursday, November 17, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. After Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen takes part in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, see pics

After Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen takes part in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, see pics

Riya Sen, best known for films such as "Jhankaar Beats" and "Noukadubi" has joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Earlier this month, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt too joined him.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: November 17, 2022 13:51 IST
Rahul Gandhi, Riya Sen
Image Source : TWITTER/INCCONGRESS Rahul Gandhi, Riya Sen

Actor Riya Sen joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra's Akola district here on Thursday and walked with the political party's leader Rahul Gandhi. Earlier this month, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt joined the yatra in Hyderabad. The official handle of the Indian National Congress shared a series of pictures of Sen with Gandhi as they participated in the 71st day of the foot march.

"Actor Riya Sen joined #BharatJodoYatra. Now the roads are witnessing the revolution," the tweet read.

Sen, best known for films such as "Jhankaar Beats" and "Noukadubi", also took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the yatra.

"Happy to be a part of this platform not only from the film industry but also as a proud citizen!" the 41-year-old actor wrote.

In a previous post, she described the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a "show of unity".

"Grateful to be a part of an initiative that is focused on bringing the people of this country together! @RahulGandhi thank you for championing this bold initiative in a show of unity. #BharatJodoYatra," Sen said.

Related Stories
Mumbai Drug case: Pooja Bhatt accused of putting NCB informer's life at risk, actress reacts

Mumbai Drug case: Pooja Bhatt accused of putting NCB informer's life at risk, actress reacts

Pooja Bhatt joins Radhika Madan-starrer 'Sanaa'

Pooja Bhatt joins Radhika Madan-starrer 'Sanaa'

Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt hugging son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor in sweet pics leave fans emotional

Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt hugging son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor in sweet pics leave fans emotional

Pooja Bhatt: Refreshing to see new generation date unapologetically

Pooja Bhatt: Refreshing to see new generation date unapologetically

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. It entered Maharashtra on November 7 in Nanded district.

On Thursday, the yatra began at 6 am from Patur after a night halt at a ginning pressing factory. It will proceed to Balapur in the evening and reach Shegaon in Buldhana district on Friday morning.

Besides Nanded, it has so far covered Hingoli and Washim districts of the state. The foot march will cover Akola and Buldhana districts of Maharashtra before proceeding to Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Top News

Latest News