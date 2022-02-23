Singer Keke Wyatt is pregnant with her 11th child, netizens share funny reactions

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KEKE_WYATT Singer Keke Wyatt is pregnant with her 11th child

Singer Keke Wyatt recently shared the good news with her fans on social media that she is expecting her 11th child with her husband Zackariah Darring. The Soul Sista singer wore a red statement gown as she flaunted her baby bump in the new photos on Instagram. She captioned her post, "My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a “plus 1” to the Wyatt Bunch! #Baby11 (sic)."

Soon funny reactions started coming in on Keke's pregnancy announcement post while others congratulated the mom-to-be. One of the netizens wrote, " No one will ever mess with your kids in school (sic)," and another one commented, "Baby, you get the award for the strongest uterus ever (sic)."

In another social media post, Keke and her husband are seen posing with their ten kids.

Keke and her husband Darring married in 2018. The 39-year-old singer was previously married to Michael Ford and Rahmat Morton. Keke was a teen when she had a hit duet with singer Avant with the single My First Love, which was a cover of a 1983 hit song by René and Angela, reported CNN.

In 2017 Kiki was a cast member of the TV One reality series R&B Divas: Atlanta. Her last child was born in 2020.