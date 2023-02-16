DJ Sunny Raheja Is back in the studio; take a peek at his new album

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE DJ Sunny Raheja Is back in the studio

DJ Sunny Raheja has become an all-encompassing name in the world of music. From live sets, festivals and exclusive events to chart-topping singles and timeless albums, he has captured the essence of being an artist. Instead of chasing fame and numbers, Raheja focuses on his artistry and lets his work find its place in the world. It is no surprise that his unapologetic artistic takes and high-energy performances have carved a niche among the music lovers.

The DJ has been making music since his school days and continues to create waves with his neo-soul, groovy creations. Raheja reimagines the sound of popular songs and breathes new life into these tracks. His remix of “Tumhe Apna Banane Ka” and “Pyar Kiya to Nibhana” caught the attention of netizens and became viral sensations on Instagram and YouTube.

His latest single, “Sharara” is gaining traction on Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and streaming platforms. And his previous remixes “Aadat”, “Kaho Na Kaho” and “Pyar Kiya Toh Nibhana” are having a renaissance of their own; the tracks are steadily rising and have racked up over 6 million streams.

Now, Raheja is gearing up to claim 2023 as his year. He kicked off 2023 with a zestful live performance at Katni’s Kalakriti Festival. Alongside, live music DJ Sunny Raheja has been focusing on studio releases too and is back in the penn recording a new album. The upcoming LP will be his third studio album; the previous two, “4 Ki Unit – The Album 2018” and “4 Ki Unit – The Album Vol. 2” were critical successes and featured a collection of reimagined hits painted in a progressive palette.

His new album falls in line with its predecessors and takes inspiration from different genres to give listeners a taste of different sounds in a cohesive manner. The album title will follow his trademark naming convention and is named, “4 Ki Unit - Vol.3”. His signature groovy and dance tones are present throughout the album.

