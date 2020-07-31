Dil Ko Karaar Aaya Song Out! Sidharth Shukla, Neha Sharma's sizzling chemistry sets internet ablaze

Image Source : TWITTER/SIDNAAZFANS Sidharth Shukla, Neha Sharma's sizzling chemistry sets internet ablaze

Actor Sidharth Shukla is back with another music video with actress Neha Sharma titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. The romantic number was already making the headlines before it dropped on YouTube today, courtesy Sidharth's die-hard fans. Netizens were eagerly waiting for the song which is sung by Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai. It shows the imaginary world of the actor where he is spending special moments with Neha Sharma. Sharing the song with his fans, Sidharth Shukla wrote, "Hope you guys like it.. let me know..."

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth's fans were quick to share their response and flooded Twitter with appreciation and compliments. One Twitter user wrote, "The song justifies its album name Sukoon..it's a visual as well as a musical treat..#DilKoKaraarAaya" Another user wrote, "I Just Loved It #DilKoKaraarAaya Beautiful Song. Killing Chemistry Vil Surely Break All Records .. Blockbuster Video @iAmNehaKakkar Ur Voice Is So Lovely Jitna Suno Utna Kam Hai Mere Hearing It Again n Again" A Sidharth Shukla fan wrote, "What a song......best Romantic song of 2020 for sure... And sid bhai kiya laag raha hai yaar vedio pe"

Watch Dil Ko Karaar Aaya song here

Check fans reactions here-

What a song......best Romantic song of 2020 for sure... And sid bhai kiya laag raha hai yaar vedio pe.. 😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥 #DilKoKaraarAaya #SidharthShukla — Altaf #DilKoKaraarAaya (@Altaf62625603) July 31, 2020

I Just Loved It #DilKoKaraarAaya Beautiful Song. Killing Chemistry Vil Surely Break All Records .. Blockbuster Video @iAmNehaKakkar Ur Voice Is So Lovely Jitna Suno Utna Kam Hai Mere Hearing It Again n Again 🙏🙏 — Monali (@Monali252) July 31, 2020

Wow!! Song is really good.Sidharth kitna accha lag rha h na❤️ #SidNaaz its Sidharth’s day guys. Love & Support him as much as possible. #DilKoKaraarAaya — SMK (@SMK40050846) July 31, 2020

I am crying right now..how to express my feelings..very happy for u sid #DilKoKaraarAaya #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/zQcSjuyK8U — Arpita(#DilKoKaraarAaya❤) (@Nia95102303) July 31, 2020

Sidharth

I had to take time to recover from the surge of feelings that infiltrated my heart ,the moment I played that song



It's Perfection

This is ultimate S.U.K.O.O.N



Congratulations and Lots of Love to you Sidharth

You are the best #DilKoKaraarAaya#SidharthShukla — Irene Adler (@NaMo_ir) July 31, 2020

Such a beautiful song Sidharth is looking so Handsome My Most Favourite scene is Boat Vala 😘❤❤

Lyrics Best hai 🥺

Amazing work @sidharth_shukla #DilKoKaraarAaya — Let E'm Play 🔥 (@mehan_mehan1) July 31, 2020

Meanwhile, the latest reports in TOI suggest that Sidharth Shukla's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya costar Neha Sharma has been approached to be part of Bigg Boss 14. The report also claims that in all probability, the actress is expected to do the show and has been in talks with the makers. Reports also claim that TV actress Jasmin Bhasin has also been approached, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13 as a guest for a couple of times. She is also great friends with Sidharth Shukla.

