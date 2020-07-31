Dil Ko Karaar Aaya Song Out! Sidharth Shukla, Neha Sharma's sizzling chemistry sets internet ablaze

Friday, July 31, 2020
     
Actor Sidharth Shukla is back with another music video with actress Neha Sharma titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. The romantic number was already making the headlines before it dropped on YouTube today, courtesy Sidharth's die-hard fans.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2020 11:31 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/SIDNAAZFANS

Actor Sidharth Shukla is back with another music video with actress Neha Sharma titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. The romantic number was already making the headlines before it dropped on YouTube today, courtesy Sidharth's die-hard fans. Netizens were eagerly waiting for the song which is sung by Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai. It shows the imaginary world of the actor where he is spending special moments with Neha Sharma. Sharing the song with his fans, Sidharth Shukla wrote, "Hope you guys like it.. let me know..."

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth's fans were quick to share their response and flooded Twitter with appreciation and compliments. One Twitter user wrote, "The song justifies its album name Sukoon..it's a visual as well as a musical treat..#DilKoKaraarAaya" Another user wrote, "I Just Loved  It #DilKoKaraarAaya  Beautiful Song. Killing Chemistry  Vil Surely Break All Records .. Blockbuster Video @iAmNehaKakkar  Ur Voice Is So Lovely Jitna Suno Utna Kam Hai Mere Hearing It Again n Again" A Sidharth Shukla fan wrote, "What a song......best Romantic song of 2020 for sure... And sid bhai kiya laag raha hai yaar vedio pe"

Watch Dil Ko Karaar Aaya song here

Check fans reactions here-

https://twitter.com/Sid_Mera_Jeeju/status/1289076320580722689

Meanwhile, the latest reports in TOI suggest that Sidharth Shukla's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya costar Neha Sharma has been approached to be part of Bigg Boss 14. The report also claims that in all probability, the actress is expected to do the show and has been in talks with the makers. Reports also claim that TV actress Jasmin Bhasin has also been approached, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13 as a guest for a couple of times. She is also great friends with Sidharth Shukla.

