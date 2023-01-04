BTS JIMIN IS BACK! Kpop idol collaborates with Taeyang for upcoming song 'VIBE'. Know release date & more

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BTS_BIGHIT BTS Jimin and Taeyang for new Kpop song VIBE

BTS Jimin left everyone intrigued after his photo with Big Bang's Taeyang went viral on the internet, Fans have been speculating since then that the duo is working on a song together. Now, it is official. On Wednesday, BTS' official handle confirmed that BTS singer Jimin has collaborated with Big Bang member Taeyang and they are all set to release the song 'VIBE' this January. Sharing the first poster of the song, the agency revealed that VIBE is a new single by Taeyang, featuring Jimin. This will be Jimin's first song in six months and Taeyang’s first solo release in six years.

In the first poster, Jimin can be seen looking like a million dollars in an all-black outfit with a red jacket for the color pop. He can be seen wearing the jacket in his signature style-- with one shoulder off. On the other hand, Taeyang looks dapper in the same color combination. The song VIBE will be released on January 13, 2023 at 2 PM KST (10:30 IST). Check out the poster here-

WATCH THE TEASER HERE-

Earlier, Taeyang shared a picture on the internet where he was seen working in the studio with another artist. While the face was not visible, fans were sure that it was BTS Jimin. As soon as the photo went viral, BTS ARMY claimed that the 'song of the year' is coming.

On the other hand, fans have been waiting for Jimin's solo album after the successful individual projects of other BTS members Jhope, RM, and Jin. A few months back, The Arcades shared a photo with Jimin as well. It is expected that Jimin will release his solo album by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, as everyone said goodbye to 2022, Jimin penned a heartfelt letter for his fans. He promised that he will return soon and meet them more in 2023. He said, "As covid ended, we could meet each other after a while and cried, laughed and happy together, we promoted our song on music shows since our album came out, we had a large scale concert in Busan, where is my hometown, I also saw Hoseok and Namjoon performed their album on the stage, and out Seokjin joined the military service too. It’s my first time to start working and met those musicians and preparing these and those so I feel like my days were hectic."

BTS Jimin gave one of the most popular K-pop songs of 2022. He released 'With You' OST with Ha Sungwon for the drama, Our Blues. It went on to break many records.

