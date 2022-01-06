Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NATASASTANKOVIC__ Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic pregnant for the second time? Here's the truth

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s wife, Serbian model, actress and dancer Natasa Stankovic gave birth to their baby boy Agastya during the coronavirus lockdown in July 2020. Before that, they had also married in an intimate ceremony after announcing engagement on January 1 in a social media post.

Recently, some pictures of Natasa from her Christmas gathering had given rise to speculation that she is pregnant for the second time. Natasa wore a pink strapless dress for the evening with Hardik, his family and their dogs. Curious netizens wondered if is expecting her second baby with Hardik. “Agastya brother or sister coming (sic)," wrote one social media user. Other such comments also flooded Natasa's social media post.

Now, a close friend of the couple has revealed the truth about the speculated pregnancy. Actor-model Aleksandar Alex Ilic, who was with Hardik and Natasa on Christmas, told Hindustan Times, "No. As much as I know.” Addressing the rumours if at all the couple is planning for a baby, Aleksander said, “I don’t know anything. Till they don’t come out about anything, I cannot talk much about it.”

Aleksander shared that he was the first one to inform Natasa about the internet discussing her 'pregnancy'. “We laughed about it,” he said.

After speculation around Natasa's second pregnancy surfaced, she has been actively sharing pictures and videos on social media.

Natasa had earlier got praise for her post-pregnancy weight loss journey. Sharing how she got back into her pre-pregnancy shape, she had said, “Some of you have asked me how have a lost weight after pregnancy. As I’m not someone who does gym or any heavy training I guess I can only thank to my good genes and a healthy food."