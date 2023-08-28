TWICE's Jihyo sells half -million copies with album ZONE, becomes first K-Pop female solo artist to achieve

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM TWICEs Jihyo sells half million copies with album ZON

Twice’s Jihyo became a half-million seller with her solo debut album “Zone” in just a week since its release on August 18. A total of approximately 534,565 copies of the EP “Zone” were sold, according to local album sales tracker Hanteo Chart .This makes "Zone" the highest-selling mini album by a K-pop female soloist in the first week of its release. Her album and its title track “Killin’ Me Good” is currently thriving on the global streaming platform Spotify.

The title track, which accentuates the singer's powerful vocals on top of rhythmical and groovy sounds, is gaining popularity worldwide.

Meanwhile, Jihyo has been actively promoting her first solo album on various TV shows and YouTube channels. She is the second member of JYP’s girl group Twice to debut solo, following Nayeon who released the album “Im Nayeon” in June last year.

Previously TWICE members Nayeon, Momo, Mina, and Chaeyoung were spotted at backstage the Music Bank on August 18, to congratulate their leader on her solo journey and show their support towards her.

