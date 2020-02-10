Vin Diesel's superhero avatar impresses in action packed Hindi trailer of Bloodshot

Monday, February 10, 2020
     
Hollywood star Vin Diesel's Bloodshot will also get a simultaneous release in the Hindi language on March 13, 2020.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 10, 2020 18:56 IST
Vin Diesel's Bloodshot is set to hit the theatres on March 13,2020.

Hollywood star Vin Diesel's much-awaited superhero flick Bloodshot is geared up for release on March 13, 2020, and while the D day comes closer, the makers have now unveiled the Hindi version of the trailer. Vin plays the character of a deceased marine who's resurrected with the help of nanotech injected in his bloodstream. The Hindi version of the film will be getting a simultaneous release with the English language version of the film.

Directed by Dave Wilson, Bloodshot is based on the best selling book with the same name. The film also stars Sam Heughan, Guy Pearce, Eliza Gonzalez, and Tobby Kebbell.

