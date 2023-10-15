Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walk hand-in-hand in New York City, fans gush over their PDA

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kelce and Taylor had dinner together at Japanese restaurant Nobu in NYC

After much written and said about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the couple has finally made an appearance together. It seems like love is in the air in the New York City that never sleeps and where love stories are written. Both the stars were spotted on the streets in New York City on Saturday in PDA packed moment.

Several photos and videos of the same are circulating on the internet. One of which shows, Travis helping Taylor get out of the car and later the couple walks hand in hand on the streets. The pop singer can be seen wearing a gray trench coat over an all-black outfit. On the other hand, the American footballer sported a jacket with imprints of birds on it, brown pants, and white sneakers.

Reports state that Kelce and his dating partner had dinner together at Japanese restaurant Nobu in NYC. Later, the couple marked their appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Ever since the photos went viral on social media, fans have been gushing over this new couple. An X user wrote, 'Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted holding hands during a cozy date night in the Big Apple! Their first public PDA outing since the beginning of their romance.'

Several other X users also claimed that this is the first guy the American singer has dated who’s not afraid to put himself out there. Another X user wrote 'The couple's so cute together and so sweet the way Travis treats Taylor like the queen she is making sure she sits down okay in her side of the booth.' For the unversed, the rumors of Swift and Kelce’s relationship began to swirl in mid-September.

