Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARIS HILTON Pride Month 2021: Paris Hilton pens heartfelt note, says 'I send my love to LGBTQ+ community

June is celebrated as Pride month by people all over the world to show their solidarity with the LGBTQ community. Socialite-entrepreneur Paris Hilton is celebrating Pride Month and on Wednesday sent out love for the LGBTQ+ community, thanking them for always being an inspiration. In an Instagram image Paris posted, she is covered with colorful roses. To complete her look, the socialite sported a short bob and bold red lips.

"To all my babes... Happy #Pride Month!! You are all beautiful. I send my love to the LGBTQ+ community and thank you for always being an inspiration and reminder to live life with all of your colors. Keep shining and #SLIVING and being YOU. #LoveIsLove," she wrote as the caption.

Hilton has spoken up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community on several occasions in the past.

She had recently announced on social media about her engagement with beau Carter Reum just a day before her birthday. She wrote in the caption, “My fairytale dream came true! I love my future husband so much! Best birthday surprise ever”.

On the occasion of the 18 months anniversary, Paris shared a glimpse of the couple's moments together. Sharing a video she wrote, "Happy 18th month anniversary to my incredible fiance! Knowing you has changed my entire world for the better and I’m so grateful to be on this ride with you by your side... So many more places to go and discover together, I love you so much my best friend for life!"