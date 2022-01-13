Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly are engaged; video of romantic surprise proposal goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEGAN FOX Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly

Meghan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged! Under the branches of the banyan tree where Meghan and MGK fell in love with each other, the couple promised a lifetime together. After dating for over a year, Kelly popped the question in a romantic setting and Meghan couldn't help but say yes. The couple shared the news of their engagement on their respective social media accounts. While Fox posted the video of the surprise romantic proposal, Kelly shared the story of their exotic engagement ring.

In the video, Kelly can be seen going down on his knees as he proposes to Meghan. A surprised actress sits beside him as she says yes and the two seal the deal with a kiss. Sharing the video, Meghan wrote, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood... 1.11.22 (sic)."

Kelly, on the other hand, gave the couple's fans a closer look at the engagement ring. Sharing the video, he wrote, "'yes, in this life and every life' beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 (sic)."

Musician Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker and the 'Transformers' star Megan Fox started dating after they worked together on the film 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'.

The music star was married to Brian Austin Green between 2010 and 2021, with whom she has sons Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five.