INSIDE Britney Spears-Sam Asghari’s Wedding: Singer looks dreamy, grooves with Drew & Selena Gomez

American Pop star Britney Spears finally married her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in a dream ceremony. Spears and her partner tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles with her close friends from the industry in attendance. She has now shared pictures from her fairytale wedding which was attended by Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton and designer Donatella Versace among others.

Britney Spears's Instagram Post

The 40-year-old singer took to her Instagram and dropped the beautiful pictures. For the big day Spears wore a custom Versace white gown and paired it with a white band choker and fingerless tulle gloves. She accentuated the look by carrying a long veil with satin trim and white satin pumps. The groom opted for a classic black tuxedo, also from Versace. Pictures from the event showed a white horse-drawn carriage covered in pink roses.



Sharing the pictures, Spears penned a long heartfelt note. She wrote, "Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED!!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together… the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better!!!"

"So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock !!! @drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again and we danced into the night with @ParisHilton … Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful … Thank you also to @StephanieGottlieb @CharlotteTilbury and @sofiatilbury for my jewelry and makeup !!! I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!" Britney Spears added.

Meanwhile, Spears met 28-year-old personal trainer Asghari in 2016 on the set of her music video for the song Slumber Party.