Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BRITNEY SPEARS Britney Spears 'cried for two weeks' after watching her documentary 'Framing Britney...'

Pop star Britney Spears has shared that she "cried" after watching "bits" of the recently-released documentary Framing Britney Spears, which revolves around her career, popularity in American culture, and the conservatorship that she has been living under since 2008, which has sparked the fan-driven Free Britney movement.

"My life has always been very speculated watched and judged really my whole life !!!" she began the caption which she wrote alongside a video of herself dancing to the tune of Aerosmith's "Crazy" on Instagram on Wednesday (India time).

"For my sanity, I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life; to feel wild and human and alive !!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged, insulted and embarrassed by the media and I still am till this day !!!!" she continued.

"As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!! I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in. I cried for two weeks and well. I still cry sometimes!!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy, love, and happiness," added the 39-year-old singer.

She ended her post by saying she has decided to do only those things which bring her joy.

"Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness!!!" she wrote.

Earlier, American singer-songwriter Jessica Simpson said that she was scared of watching Britney Spears's documentary, Framing Britney Spears.

"It's one of those things that if I were to watch it, like, reliving that for me it's like one of those like triggers, you know, it definitely gives me anxiety and I (have) lived it," she said on "Tamron Hall Show", as reported by aceshowbiz.com.

"I know (Britney Spears) and I know what she went through. It's so hard, because it's so many people's opinions on you just trying to live your life as a normal human being because inside we're really just, you know, we are normal, you know?" Simpson said, further talking about the negative side of fame, and how difficult it gets to navigate through the same.

"We might have a big platform but, you can only take stuff for so long, you can only, you know, allow people in and attack you until you have to really, you know, put your guard up," she said.