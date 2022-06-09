Black Adam trailer out! What to expect from Dwayne Johnson's superhero film, release date, cast and more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEROCK Black Adam movie will be released on October 21

The Black Adam trailer is out and DC Comics fans are getting a closer look at Dwayne Johnson's turn as the titular superhero. This is The Rock's first movie in the genre and huge anticipation is riding on the film that is set to hit the screens on October 21.

Black Adam has The Rock as the powerful anti-hero and sworn nemesis of Shazam, played by Zachary Levi in a 2019 origin movie and in the upcoming sequel Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which is due to be released next year.

Long journey of Black Adam movie

After more than a decade in development, Black Adam will be released later this year. Johnson was originally supposed to enter the DC universe as Black Adam in 2019's Shazam. His role, however, was scrapped when the spinoff for his character was greenlit in 2017.

The Justice Society of America

The upcoming film will also introduce members of the Justice Society of America, an iconic group quite similar to the Justice League. The superhero cast has Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. The others are Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer and Uli Latukefu, plus the villainous group, Intergang, will also appear in the film.

The first look of Hawkman, Atom Smasher, Cyclone and Doctor Fate were shared in the movie's first trailer. Brosnan's look caught fans' attention.

What to expect from Black Adam movie?

The upcoming movie will be different in tone from all the other DC films preceding it and it was evident in the trailer. Some of Blck Adam's powers like super speed, super strength etc are shown in the trailer as he battles. Rest assured, be prepared to be blown away when the movie arrives. Another aspect that the makers will bank on is The Rock's natural flair for comedy.

(With IANS inputs)