Black Adam to New Batman and Mighty Thor to She Hulk, 9 new superheroes to watch out for in 2022

Superhero films are the most loved genre in cinema all over the world. Box Office collections are proof of it. With every year, new superheroes are introduced to enthral fans. Take a look at 9 such amazing superheroes that will be introduced for the first time.

1. Robert Pattinson's Batman

Starring Robert Pattinson in the lead, 'The Batman' centres on Bruce Wayne and his early days of fighting crime. In his pursuit of justice, the vigilante uncovers corruption in Gotham City while pursuing the Riddler, a puzzle-obsessed serial killer portrayed by Paul Dano. The movie also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Batman's butler Alfred Pennyworth (previously played by the inimitable Michael Caine), Colin Farrell as the rising crime lord known as Penguin, and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City's police chief James Gordon.

2. Moon Knight

In 'Moon Knight', Isaac plays Marc Spector, who in the comics has dissociative identity disorder and believes himself to be the human avatar of the Egyptian god Khonshu. Isaac dons a white, caped costume, ripped from the pages of Moon Knight comics, as he brutally punches a victim on the ground in a dark hallway, illuminated by flickering lights. The cast includes Hawke, who told Seth Meyers he's playing a character inspired by cult leader David Koresh, and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are directing the series, and Jeremy Slater is the head writer.

3. Mighty Thor

Oscar-winning actress, Natalie Portman, is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Thor: Love and Thunder". She will be the first female to play the superhero Thor. Earlier in an interview, Portman said that her version of Thor is not considered ‘Lady Thor' but rather ‘The Mighty Thor'. Actor Chris Hemsworth also returns as Thor in "Thor: Love And Thunder". The film, fourth in the action franchise, reunites Hemsworth with Tessa Thompson and Portman, and continues the adventure after the events of "Avengers: Endgame".

4. Batgirl

Actress Ivory Aquino has been cast in the feature film 'Batgirl' as Alysia Yeoh, the best friend of the titular superhero, Barbara Gordon played by Leslie Grace. Both Aquino and Yeoh are transgender, marking the first time a live-action feature film adaptation of a DC Comics title will feature an openly trans character. Yeoh first appeared in a 2011 issue of 'Batgirl' written by Gail Simone and penciled by Ardian Syaf.

5. Morbius

The Spider Man spinoff 'Morbius' stars Jared Leto as the titular character. In the film, Jared Leto plays antihero Michael Morbius, who attempts a desperate gamble in order to treat a rare blood disorder, one that makes him more familiar with a darkness inside of him. 'Morbius' is directed by Daniel Espinosa and co-stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson.

6. She-Hulk

In 'She-Hulk', Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who (at least in the comics) inherits similar Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from her green-skinned cousin Bruce Banner. Luckily for Walters, when she Hulks out, she maintains control of her personality and intelligence. The cast includes Jameela Jamil, who reportedly plays the super-strong villain Titania, 'Hamilton' star Renee Elise Goldsberry, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra and Tim Roth, who will reprise his role as the Abomination, most recently seen in a cameo in 'Shang-Chi'.

7. Black Adam

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will be playing Black Adam, the anti-hero film from the DC Extended Universe. 'Black Adam' focuses on the members of the Justice Society: Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, who can fly thanks to his special metal wings; Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, who can control his molecules and thereby change his size, density and strength; Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, who can control the wind; and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, an archaeologist who becomes a powerful sorcerer while wearing the Helmet of Fate.

8. Blade

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is set to play the titular vampire hunter. Created by writer Marv Wolfman, Blade first made an appearance in the 1973 comic book "The Tomb of Dracula #10" as a supporting character. He is a vampire hunter--half-mortal, half-immortal--who tries to free the world from vampires as a way of avenging his mother, who was killed by a vampire as she gave birth to him. The character became popular when New Line adapted the comic in 1998 with Wesley Snipes on board to star and followed the hit film with two sequels in 2002 and 2004.

Actor-rapper Sticky Fingaz played the part in the 2006 television series.

9. Ms. Marvel

In 'Ms. Marvel', Vellani plays Kamala Khan, a Muslim, Pakistani-American who idolises Captain Marvel. In the preview, Kamala laments that "it's not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world", as we see her infused with some kind of energy that, comics fans know, will give her the powers to, indeed, save the world. The cast includes Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur as Kamala's parents Muneeba and Yusuf, as well as Aramis Knight, Rish Shah, Saagar Shaikh, and Matt Lintz. The series is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.