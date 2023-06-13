Al Pacino spends time with ex-girlfriend amid Noor Alfallah's pregnancy

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Al Pacino spotted with ex-girlfriend

The news of AI Pacino becoming a father at 83 stirred the internet. The news of him expecting his fourth child with his 29-year-old girlfriend took the internet by storm. Now amid the pregnancy news of his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, the Hollywood legend best known for his roles in noir crime films such as 'The Godfather' series, 'Serpico', 'Scarface' and 'The Irishman', is spending time with his ex-girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo (71).

As per 'Page Six', the 83-year-old actor "joined D'Angelo and their two children, 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia, for a Sunday family outing at an escape room in Los Angeles." Despite their split in 2004, Pacino and D'Angelo have remained close friends.

At the family outing, Al Pacino dressed up in an all-black, donning black pants, a V-neck shirt, and a black sports jacket, further complementing it with a scarf around his neck. According to 'Daily Mail', the pair could not be "happier" about the pregnancy, while conceding that the news had come as a "surprise".

An inside source at 'Daily Mail' which reported the news also shot down any speculation that "Noor had kept Al in the dark about the pregnancy - and slammed the suggestion that the Sony executive is dating her older beau for money." 'Daily Mail' also added that she's wanted to have a baby for years and Al could not be happier. "He loves Noor and the feeling is mutual," the friend of the couple explained.

Not only does Noor come from an extremely wealthy family, but she has also worked to obtain her own wealth. However, reports have since emerged that the actor had demanded a pre-natal DNA test after refusing to believe he could 'impregnate anybody', only found out about the impending arrival two months ago and believed the relationship with Noor was 'long over'.

Noor is reportedly eight months pregnant, and Pacino’s representative revealed that the couple will be welcoming their first child together in a month. Al Pacino reportedly had no idea about the pregnancy for the first 11 weeks. This will mark Pacino's fourth time becoming a father, having already fathered three children with two different women. His twins, Anton and Olivia, who are now 22 years old, were born during his relationship with Beverly D'Angelo, while his 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, was born during his relationship with Jan Tarrant. He has never been married.

