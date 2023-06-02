Al Pacino demands DNA test after his girlfriend Noor Alfallah’s pregnancy news| Reports

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Al Pacino, 82, is having his fourth baby soon with 29-year-old Noor Alfallah.

Al Pacino is said to have been so stunned at his girlfriend Noor Alfallah’s news that he demanded she had a DNA test to prove he was the father of the unborn child. The 83-year-old Hollywood icon is set to become a dad for the fourth time with his 29-year-old belle, but it’s clearly news he wasn’t expecting or planning.

According to reports, Noor has already gone through with the test, and it’s proven that Al Pacino is indeed the father of her child. She is reportedly eight months pregnant, and Pacino’s representative revealed that the couple will be welcoming their first child together in a month. Al Pacino reportedly had no idea about the pregnancy for the first 11 weeks.

Al Pacino was planning to have baby number 4. But it might be too soon for them as they have dating only for a year. For the unversed, they were first rumored to be dating in April 2022 when they were snapped grabbing dinner together. They reportedly had been dating in secret since the start of the pandemic.

Al Pacino already has a daughter Julie Marie with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant and twins Anton and Olivia (both 22) with ex Beverly D’ Angelo. Pacino also dated Lucila Polak from 2008-18 but has no children with her.

Whereas Noor Alfallah who is said to be a film producer has also been linked to another star figure, the Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger. She was also seen out with A-lister Hollywood star Clint Eastwood (93) in 2019 but said they were just family friends.

Al Pacino is one of the most celebrated and acclaimed actors of his time. He is best known for his performances in classics like The Godfather, Scarface, Heat, The Devil’s Advocate, Insomnia, The Irishman, and Scent of a Woman for which he won the Best Actor Oscar in 1992.

