World Hand Hygiene Day 2020: Hema Malini, Amrita Rao come together raise awareness

World Hand Hygiene Day is celebrated every year on 5th May with the intention of infection prevention and control and encouraging more people to keep their hands clean. This global campaign by the World Health Organisation, launched in 2009, also targets healthcare professionals who need to follow standard hand hygiene practices all the more. Actresses Hema Malini and Amrita Rao have come together to raise awareness about hand hygiene.

"Hand hygiene is the topmost measure to prevent the COVID-19 virus. Many people still think coronavirus is a viral like cold and flu. While they cover their nose and mouth diligently, they are not at all sensitive about sanitising their hands," said Amrita.

"It's high time every effort is made to create awareness, educate and remind people that hand hygiene is crucial," she added.

The actresses have united for the initiative by The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India to celebrate the World Hand Hygiene Day on May 5.

"It is important to make hand washing a daily habit. Good hand washing with a soap can save more lives than any single vaccine or medical intervention. I would be happy if this effort is able to bring a difference in the lives of the many people," said Amrita.

Poor hand hygiene is one of the major causes behind many common infections like cold and flu, diarrhoea, and dangerous ones like sepsis, hepatitis A, etc. So, maintaining hand hygiene by washing your hands regularly is the key to infection prevention and bringing down the death toll of infection-related deaths.

