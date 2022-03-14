When Aamir Khan was forced to borrow his uncle's car after Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak; here's why

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Still of Aamir Khan Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Superstar Aamir Khan or Mr Perfectionist as his Bollywood colleagues like to call him turns a year older today. The actor who has featured in over 50 films, made his acting debut with a leading role opposite Juhi Chawla in the popular film and highly successful tragic romance Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988). Right after his first film, Aamir received much love from the audience, so much so, that everywhere he went people came to catch a glimpse of him. In fact, it got difficult for him to use public transport. Also, it was the first time he sensed that he's become a 'star'.

In an earlier interview with Rediff.com, in response to a question, Aamir had said, “During Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi. The cap (he wore in the film) became very popular. Everyone was buying that cap. That was the first time I noticed it (that he was a star). Though the first time I sensed it was after QSQT.”

“People would just come everywhere to see me; I couldn't walk on the road. I did a successful film, but I didn't have a car. I used to travel by autorickshaw or bus, but after a point, I couldn't. So I used to ask my uncle can I borrow your car, I have to go somewhere and there are people everywhere I go," he added.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in "Laal Singh Chaddha" a Hindi adaptation of the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster "Forrest Gump". The Bollywood version is directed by Advait Chandan has been shot in Punjab. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. The film will also feature Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya in an important role.

After much delay, the movie was supposed to hit the screens on April 14, however, it has been pushed further. The film is now scheduled to release on August 11.