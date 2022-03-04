Virat Kohli gives shoutout to Anushka Sharma ahead of his 100th Test cricket match

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT.MY.LIFE18 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Highlights Virat Kohli was all praise for Anushka Sharma

The Indian cricketer said the actress has transformed him into a better man

He was speaking ahead of his 100th cricket match

Virat Kohli stepped out to play his 100th Test cricket match on Friday. Ahead of the milestone game, he gave a shoutout to his wife and actress Anushka Sharma for transforming him into a better man. He also said that he feels lucky that he met someone like Anushka and married her. "I have become a completely changed man for all the right reasons. I have evolved in the right way. I'm very, very grateful and thankful to God to have a life partner like her and she's been an absolute pillar of strength for me," Virat said thanking Anushka in an interview to BCCI.tv ahead of the match.

He added, “I know people say this thing a lot but I truly understood the meaning of that when I started evolving when Anushka came into my life. And vice versa. We have both helped each other grow. I wouldn’t have been able to go on with so much composure and so much passion and zeal if it wasn’t for her in my life.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, the two once again set couple goals and that too during India batter's 100th Test felicitation ceremony at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Several pictures and clips have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Anushka can be standing next to Virat on the ground while he was being felicitated by coach Rahul Dravid in the presence of the entire Indian side ahead of the start of the Test match against Sri Lanka.

Sharing a few words during the ceremony, Virat said, "It is a special moment for me. My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and it couldn't have been possible without you. Thanks to the BCCI as well. In present-day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format." The couple also posed for several pictures. Anushka opted for a white ruffled top to complement her husband in a white jersey.

For the unversed, Virat and Anushka have been married for four years and also have a daughter named Vamika.

--with inputs from ANI