Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's lunch date photo goes viral; Vamika's cute piggy tails make fans go aww

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have a remedy for your mid-week blues. The couple -- lovingly called 'Virushka' by fans -- have treated fans to a new pic from their lunch date. Posted by Indian cricket team skipper Virat on his verified Instagram account, the photo features his actress wife Anushka and their daughter Vamika. As usual, they refrained from showing Vamika's face to their fans. However, it was the toddlers piggy tails that caught everybody's attention.

"That 2 little pony tails on either side caught my eyes and now can't look anything else apart from that," wrote a user. "King, queen & Princess," said another, while a third one wished to have piggy tails like Vamika. "Can I have those piggy tails please," the user wrote. In less than an hour the post has over 2 million likes. The photo has gone viral on the Internet and fans are sharing the photo across social media. Take a look at the adorable photo:

Anushka and Vamika have accompanied the India skipper for the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE. Lately, the actress, who was quarantined in a UAE hotel, where the Indian team is staying for the upcoming T20 World Cup match against Pakistan has been sharing glimpses of her husband and daughter. Taking to her Instagram handle,Anushka posted a picture shared a glimpse of the super adorable picture of Virat and his baby daughter. In the picture, Virat can be seen leaning over a crib filled with multi-coloured balls, in which Vamika can be seen sitting, with her hair tied in the cutest little two ponytails. "My whole heart in one frame," Anushka wrote the caption.

Vamika was born on January 11. Anushka and her star cricketer husband Virat had tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy.

The actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's 'Kaneda', and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The actress was last seen in the film 'Zero' in 2018. She produced the web series 'Paatal Lok' and the film 'Bulbbul' for OTT last year.