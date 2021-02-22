Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ANUSHKA SHARMA Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma have no servants at home, they serve food to everyone: Sarandeep Singh

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved couples in Showbiz. The couple is loved and admired by their fans and followers worldwide. The adorable couple recently welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika. Former India cricketer and national selector Sarandeep Singh recently made some interesting revelations about the superstar couple. He disclosed that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who live in Mumbai don't have any servants at home and prefer to serve their guests themselves.

"At his home, there are no servants. He and his wife will serve food to everyone. What else do you want? Virat always sits with you, chats with you, and goes out for dinner with you. All the other players have so much respect for him. He's very down-to-earth and strong-willed," Sarandeep told Sportskeeda.

Kohli and Anushka reportedly stay in a plush flat in Worli which costs over Rs 34 crore.

He also continued saying that though Virat Kohli seems to be an arrogant and aggressive person but is, instead, a polite human being. "If you see him in the matches, he's always charged up while batting and fielding. So it seems like he's always hot and arrogant, and doesn't listen to anyone. But no, he's as down-to-earth as he seems aggressive on the field. In selection meetings, he was so polite. He always used to listen to everyone and then finally come to a decision," Sarandeep said.

For the unversed, Virat and Anushka Kohli got married in December 2017. Virat is currently leading India in the four-match Test series against England and Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film Zero (2018).