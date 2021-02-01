Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli share first glimpse of baby daughter, Vamika

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli gave a sweet surprise to their fans as they gave the first glimpse of their daughter Monday. Taking to Instagram the couple shared an adorable picture and wrote, " "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level !Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

The duo named their daughter, Vamika, which is related to Goddess Durga. However, their fans had been contemplating names like Virushka and Anvi for their daughter from the day she was born. Ever since the couple shared the first picture with their daughter, their fans, followers and friends have been pouring in wishes. Many popular celebrities like Hardik Pandya, Vaani Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, Kajal Aggarwal, and Dia Mirza commented their love and wishes on the post. Virat Kohli too commented, "My whole world in one frame, followed by a heart emoji"

Virat and Anushka welcomed their daughter on January 11. Virat announced the news on his social media account and wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy.