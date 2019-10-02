Wednesday, October 02, 2019
     
PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 02, 2019 11:03 IST
Viola Davis to receive Lifetime Achievement honour at Rome Film Festival

Viola Davis is set to be honoured with the Career Award at the Rome Film Festival, the organisers have announced. Davis, who is the first African American actress to win an Academy Award, Emmy and Tony each, will also participate in an event titled "Close Encounter", in which she will discuss her work with festival head Antonio Monda.

"Viola Davis is an extraordinary actress, who has managed to transform sincerity and dignity into sublime acting art. It is a great honor for me, and for the whole Festival, to celebrate its formidable talent and profound humanity," said Monda in a statement on Tuesday.

The actor took to Twitter to react to the news.

"Beyond grateful to be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming #RomeFilmFest!" she wrote.

Davis is a three-time Oscar nominee, winning the golden statue for best supporting actress in 2017 for "Fences". She also Tony Awards for her work in "Fences" and "King Hedley II", and an outstanding lead actress Emmy (2015) for her role as Annalise Keating on "How to Get Away With Murder".

Bill Murray has been previously announced as the other recipient of the festival's lifetime achievement award.

The 14th edition of the movie gala runs through October 17-27. 

