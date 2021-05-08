Vijay Deverakonda teases fans with new pic, says 'Just me in a tank top'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIJAY DEVERAKONDA Vijay Deverakonda

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda never ceases to surprise his fans. First a picture in messy hair. now a dapper photo in a tank top, he sure knows how to keep his fans engaged and excited. On Saturday, he shared a picture on social media looking stunning in a tank top, and fans can't get enough of him. The black and white Instagram frame captures Vijay flaunting trademark wavy long hair and chiselled body in a white vest.

"Just me in a tank top," he wrote as the caption.

This is not the first time that he made his fans swoon over him with his social media post. Recently, he shared a picture on Instagram lying casually on his couch flaunting his messy hairstyle. He captioned it as "Mess'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his debut Hindi film "Liger", co-starring Ananya Pandey. The film is set to release in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It is scheduled to hit the screens on September 9. Vijay will be seen playing a boxer in the film directed by Puri Jagannadh.

