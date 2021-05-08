COVID crisis: Bhumi Pednekar to Richa Chaddha and Suresh Raina, Sonu Sood helps fellow celebs

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood was tagged as the messiah for many when he airlifted those stuck at distant locations and arranged for medical facilities for many who couldn't find them. Not only the general public but the actor came to aid fellow celebrities as well. Recently, actors Bhumi Pednekar and Richa Chaddha tweeted asking for help for medical facilities for their family and friends. Sonu assured to help them and tweeted about the same.

He wrote, "Plasma delivered my friend," responding to Bhumi's tweet in which she was asking for plasma for a Twitter user in Guwhati.

Likewise, when Richa said, she urgently needs an oxygen concentrator for a family friend, Sonu replied assuring that it will delivered to the place the next day. "Tomorrow the Oxygen concentrator will be delivered at their door step buddy," he tweeted.

Not just Bollywood celebrities but when Indian cricketer Suresh Raina requested an oxygen cylinder for his aunt in Meerut, he responded saying it will reach the said destination in 10 minutes. "Oxygen cylinder reaching in 10 mins bhai," his tweet in response to Raina's read.

However, the actor has his mundane days. Recently, he shared how helpless he feels when he's unable to help someone, who's in urgent need of something. "When I fail to get an ICU bed for someone who needs it the most & want to save a loved one, I feel so helpless. Wish I had a magic wand & every thing could fall right but the reality is I will sleep with a prayer to give me time till tomorrow. I will make it happen. Just pray," he wrote in a tweet on Thursday with a screenshot of a WhatsApp message asking for help. Later, on Friday in informed that the bed was arranged for the said person.

