Abdolrahim Mousavi, Iran's Armed Forces Chief of Staff, killed in US-Israel attack

Tehran:

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, has been killed in the ongoing US-Israel airstrikes, Iranian state television confirmed on March 1 (Sunday). Appointed to the pivotal role in 2025 by Ayatollah Khamenei after predecessor Mohammad Bagheri’s assassination, Mousavi- nicknamed "The Man for Difficult Missions"- orchestrated Iran’s defense amid escalating regional threats.

From ground commander to supreme military strategist

A veteran with decades of service, Mousavi commanded the Army's Northeastern Headquarters, oversaw operations, and led Imam Ali Military University before rising as Army Commander-in-Chief in 2017 and Chief of Staff in June 2025. Khamenei praised his "commendable services" and tasked him with bolstering Basij forces and rapid threat responses through "revolutionary action."

Part of a broader command purge

Mousavi's elimination follows strikes reportedly targeting Khamenei, President Masoud Pezeshkian, and others like Ali Shamkhani and Mohammad Pakpour, per Iranian judiciary and media. CNN cited Israeli sources on hits to multiple brass, crippling Iran's hierarchy as the IRGC vows massive retaliation.

Strategic blow amid Khamenei's martyrdom

The losses compound the decapitation of Iran's leadership post-Khamenei's confirmed death in his Tehran office during Saturday's 'Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar'. With over 200 fatalities reported across 24 provinces, the strikes aim to dismantle nuclear and missile capabilities, leaving the regime scrambling for continuity.

Iran's defiant response and global ripples

Tehran frames these as "martyrdoms," declaring 40 days of mourning while IRGC threatens unprecedented offensives. Oil prices soar past $70/barrel, airspaces close and world powers urge restraint as the power vacuum risks wider war.