Sonu Sood shares feeling helpless when he can't arrange ICU bed for someone: 'Wish had magic wand'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been tagged as the 'messiah' by many when he came forward to help those in need. From airlifting those stuck at different places to arranging beds and oxygen for the needy, he has come forward to be there for anyone who asked for help. However, due to surging cases the demands are high and there are several who are unable to arrange for medical facilities. In a recent tweet, the actor shared how helpless he feels when he's unable to arrange something for anyone in need.

"When I fail to get an ICU bed for someone who needs it the most & want to save a loved one, I feel so helpless. Wish I had a magic wand & every thing could fall right but the reality is I will sleep with a prayer to give me time till tomorrow. I will make it happen. Just pray," he wrote in a tweet on Thursday with a screenshot of a WhatsApp message asking for help. Later, on Friday in informed that the bed was arranged for the said person.

Recently, Sood also said anyone who has lost a loved one due to scarcity of oxygen or injection has not failed. "Anyone who has lost a loved one due to scarcity of Oxygen or an injection, will never be able to live in peace all their life. They will always live with a feeling that they failed to save their family. I want to tell themï You didn't fail, We did," Sonu tweeted late on Tuesday night.

Earlier this month global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas backed his appeal for free education to children of those who lost their lives to Covid.

Since last year, Sonu has been working relentlessly to help people amid the Covid crisis. He and his team recently saved the lives of 22 patients at a Bengaluru hospital, and also arranged for a critically ill Covid patient to be airlifted from Jhansi to Hyderabad for necessary treatment.