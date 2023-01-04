Wednesday, January 04, 2023
     
Vijay Deverakonda couldn't hide in Rashmika Mandanna's Insta LIVE? Fans 'spot' him in viral video | Watch

It appears that fans have spotted actor Vijay Deverakonda in Rashmika Mandanna's New Year Instagram Live video, sparking rumors of a potential relationship between the two. The video has gone viral on social media.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: January 04, 2023 7:25 IST
It is speculated that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spent their New Year together.
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIJAY DEVARAKONDA, RASHMIKA It is speculated that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spent their New Year together.

Are Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating? There's been no shortage of rumors surrounding the relationship status of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. And it seems that fans are more convinced than ever that the two are together after a series of recent events. First, the pair were spotted enjoying a getaway together, with pictures from their vacation featuring similar locations. Then, on New Year's Day, Rashmika hosted an Instagram Live session from the resort where she was staying, answering questions about her work and upcoming projects. But it wasn't just Rashmika's words that had fans talking – a number of voices were heard in the background of the video, with some convinced that one of them belonged to Vijay.

Fans can't stop speculating about the status of their relationship after a man's voice, believed to be Vijay's, was heard in the background of Rashmika's New Year's Instagram Live session. One Twitter user even shared a clip of the video, writing, "VD voice ee…rumours confirm ithe," while another added, "Yes exactly the voice of vd anna." While the actors have never publicly confirmed their romance, fans are convinced that the evidence speaks for itself. Watch the viral video here:

The two actors have previously worked together on the films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and while Vijay has previously spoken about Rashmika in an episode of Koffee With Karan, stating that they share a strong bond and that she is a good friend of his, they have never publicly confirmed a romantic relationship. Both Rashmika and Vijay have a number of upcoming projects, with Rashmika set to star in the films Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay, and Vijay set to appear in the Pan-India action thriller film Jana Gana Mana among others.

Despite the constant speculation, neither Rashmika nor Vijay have publicly confirmed their relationship. But with so much buzz surrounding the two, it's clear that fans are eager for more information. Could 2023 be the year that the actors finally go public with their romance? Only time will tell.

