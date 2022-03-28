Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VIJAYDEVERAKONDA Vijay Deverakonda announces next film with Puri Jagannadh titled 'Pokiri'

'Arjun Reddy' actor Vijay Deverakonda announced his next with 'Pokiri' director Puri Jagannadh. As the duo awaits the release of their first movie 'Liger' together, they have decided to collaborate for another time.

Releasing an interesting poster, the 'Pelli Choopulu' actor announced his next with Puri Jagannadh. In the poster released by Vijay, the latitude and longitude values are inscribed. The values which led to Mumbai when googled.

The makers have also mentioned that, more details about the crazy project will be unveiled at 02:20 p.m. on Monday.

As of now, the makers of Vijay Deverakonda-Puri Jagannadh's movie have kept the details under the wraps.

On the other hand, the duo's 'Liger' is currently in the post-production phase and will be released soon. Vijay Deverakond has essayed a titular role as a MMA fighter in this upcoming movie.