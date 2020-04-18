Vidya Balan shows how to make a perfect COVID mask in just 1-minute! Don't miss this | Watch Video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vidya Balan gives a tutorial on how to make COVID-19 mask at home. Watch video

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has been actively encouraging fans to stay indoors and help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. After sharing a couple of video messages urging fans to help the people in need, the actress has taken to social media to share a tutorial on how to make a mask at home following simple steps. It has become mandatory for everyone to wear masks and gloves before stepping out of the house. In order to make things easier for people who do not have access to the masks or are unable to buy them because they have gone out of stock, Vidya showed them an easy way to make them at home.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Vidya Balan wrote, "#ApnaDeshApnaMask P.S:Ek purani saree ko kat kar bahut saare masks ban sakte hain." In the video, the actress is seen explaining how a mask can be made by using any old cloth in the house and two rubber bands. She also encouraged fans to make more and more masks and ensure their safety during the escalating coronavirus pandemic. Watch the video here-

Earlier, the actress also shared a video to enlighten her fans about the Mumbai Roti Bank, which has been giving food to those hungry on the roads. She asked fans to donate for it and wrote, "In these difficult times *Mumbai Roti Bank* is providing *free meals for all poor people*. We understand that many daily wage labourers and others don't have groceries and food and are going hungry everyday."

She added, "If you know any place where people are going hungry please contact us on *8655580001* .We will be happy to serve areas which are concentrated with needy people. As *Mumbai Roti Bank*, @rotibankfdn has been started by *Mr D Sivanandhan* retired police commissioner, Mumbai police is happy to aid the movement of our vans to feed the needy at this critical time."

On the work front, Vidya Balan is gearing up for her film Shakuntala Devi. She will be seen playing the role of the mathematician in her biopic. The film on the Human Computer also stars Sanya Malhotra in the role of Vidya Balan’s daughter.

