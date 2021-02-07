Image Source : TWITTER/SHEHNAAZGILL VIDEO: Shehnaaz Gill dances on Preity Zinta-Hrithik Roshan's song 'Bumbro' in Kashmir & leaves fans mesmerized

Shehnaaz Gill, who is called Katrina Kaif of Punjab, made her own identity with her stint in 'Bigg Boss 13'. The pretty singer is very active on social media and is often see sharing her photos and videos. Recently, the actress tweeted a video from her Twitter handle, in which she is seen dancing to the famous song 'Bumro-Bumro' from the film 'Mission Kashmir' in the Kashmir Valley, wearing makeup like Preity Zinta. Not just Shehnaaz but the backdrop in which she is seen having fun looks beautiful as it is covered with ice. For those unversed, she is shooting at the 'heaven on earth' for her upcoming music video with rapper Badshah. As soon as her fans saw her video, they went gaga and shared some 'taarefaan' on social media so much so that hashtag BUMRO GIRL SHEHNAAZ became one of the top trends on Twitter.

Sharing the video on the micro-blogging website, Shehnaaz wrote, "When in Kashmir do it Their way! Had to dance on this epic song at the heaven on earth...#Kashmir."

Have a look:

Meanwhile, watch the original song featuring Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan here:

Check out how Netizens reacted to her video here:

Meanwhile, the rapper also shared a glimpse with the singer hinting at her new project. Alongside, he wrote, "Ye ladki pagal hai @shehnaazgill."

Apart from this, Shehnaaz will be seen in a song alongside Sidharth Shukla. The song will be sung by Shreya Ghoshal. This will be Sidharth–Shehnaaz‘s third collaboration after 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.