VIDEO | Kichcha Sudeep aka Vikrant Rona gets grand welcome in Dubai ahead of title logo launch at Burj Khalifa

On Wednesday, the starcast of upcoming film Vikrant Rona including superstar Kichcha Sudeep and other head to Dubai to launch the title logo of the film at the Burj Khalifa. It is said to be the first film in the world to reveal its logo on the tallest building. The makers are also set to release a 180-second-long sneak peek of the film on 31st January which marks Kichcha Sudeep's 25 years in the industry. Ahead of the release, fans are leaving no stone unturned to show their excitement, especially when the superstar has already reached Dubai.

A video is doing rounds on teh internet in which Kichcha Sudeep can be seen receiving a grand welcome as he stepped in Dubai. The actor was welcomed with garland and a gift at the airport and rode to his hotel in a luxurious car. Watch the video here-

Earlier, taking to Twitter, director Anup Bhandari made the announcement with regards to film's title logo release at Burj Khalifa. He tweeted, "Phantom is now #VikrantRona. World's first movie to reveal Title Logo+180secs sneak peek on Burj Khalifa Jan 31st."

Director said: "As filmmakers, I think it is incumbent upon us to restore the confidence of the audiences in flocking back to the theatres. We have pieced Vikrant Rona together with a great amount of hard work and we've happily withstood all the odds of 2020 for it. I am glad that the reveal of its title logo and sneak peek is about to come along in such a big way."

"It is incredible that the makers pulled off the colossal task of canvassing this film in a cinematically tasteful manner. I am very excited at the thought of witnessing an Indian film get such unprecedented visibility worldwide," Kichcha Sudeepa said.

Donning the role of #VikranthRona for #Phantom is a new feel. Trying to give a complete newness to the character well crafted by @anupsbhandari. An approach u Frnzz will enjoy.

Team has created an ambience tats fantastic. Its gonna be an awesome shoot for sure.

Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona will release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages. B. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed music for the film.