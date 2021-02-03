VIDEO: Ankita Lokhande recreates Sridevi's makeup scene from Chaalbaaz with Pavitra Rishta co-star

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@LOKHANDEANKITA Ankita Lokhande recreates Sridevi's makeup scene from Chaalbaaz

Manikarnika actress Ankita Lokhande treated her fans with hilarious Instagram reels as she spends her time with Pavitra Rishta costar Aparna Dixit. The actress recreated a scene from Sridevi's film CHaalBaaz and played the iconic part by the late actress. Ankita wrote, "Our first reel together reelitfeelit with one and only @aparnadixit2061 #sridevi #chaalbaaz #makeupfight."

Ankita Lokhande also shared pictures and videos from her girls' night on Instagram as she got together with her friends. From mirror selfies to candid videos, the actress treated her fans with many exciting post. She wrote, "Chadi mujhe yaari teri aisi Teja.. Thanku baby for always always and always being there for me.. I love u Teja" "Thanku @aparnadixit2061 for having us last night..really had a blast after so so long and yes not forget @agam_dixit u were a great host too god bless u both .. love to both of u," she captioned another post.

Last month, Ankita Lokhande had celebrated 3mn Instagram followers. "#2021 I welcome you with my open heart happy new year every one. Cheers to 3M followers. thanku for all the love #ankitalokhande #newyear2021 #3million #congratulations," the actress shared on her Instagram account.

Fans posted congratulatory messages in the comments box, though a section of netizens trolled the actress saying all her publicity was due to her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bollywood actor who passed away in June, last year.

Ankita had dated Sushant Singh Rajput for a few years, after meeting him on the sets of the hit TV serial, Pavitra Rishta. After six years of relationship, the duop parted ways. Currently, Ankita is dating Vicky Jain and keeps sharing pictures with him on social media.